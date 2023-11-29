Google apologizes for Maps detour that sent family into Mojave Desert

Google has apologized to drivers who got sent on a wild off-roading detour trying to find an alternate route between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Shelby Easler posted the video on TikTok showing what happened when she and her brother followed the route suggested by Google Maps to get around a closure on the 15 Freeway on Nov. 19.

She chronicled their journey that ended up with them getting stuck in a dirt road along with dozens of others who apparently followed the very same Google Maps directions.

SUGGESTED:

They waited hours to be rescued by a tow truck after damaging a tire on the unpaved road.

Google put out a statement saying, "We apologize for the incident and will no longer route drivers traveling between Las Vegas and Barstow down those roads."