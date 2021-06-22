Good Samaritan steps in to stop kidnapping in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect arrested

article

Bridgette Estrada, 40, was arrested for an attempting kidnapping in Rancho Cucamonga after a good Samaritan stepped in to help the young victim, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was called to a kidnapping in progress on Monday. The victim told arriving deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Station that she was walking southbound on Archibald Avenue when she passed a woman sleeping on the sidewalk. The suspect then got up and began walking closely behind her when she grabbed the victim by the shirt collar and pulled her across the street and into a school parking lot.

A witness saw the events unfold and asked the victim if she was okay. Estrada told the witness she was the victim’s mother and that the young victim was refusing to go with her to attend a doctor’s appointment, sheriff’s officials said.

The witness was skeptical of Estrada’s story and contacted police. While making the call, Estrada released the victim and ran away from the scene.

While searching the area, deputies found Estrada walking southbound on Archibald Ave. where she was subsequently arrested. She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center where she remains on a $250,000 bail.

The names of the victim and the witness were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-top Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

