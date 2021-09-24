Gabby Petito visitation services to be held Sunday on Long Island

article

A visitation service for Gabby Petito has been scheduled for Sunday at a Long Island funeral home.

The visitation is scheduled for 12-5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home. It was unclear if the public was invited to attend.

Petito vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van, became the subject of a nationwide search after she didn’t return home.

Authorities found the 22-year-old’s body in Wyoming on Sept. 19, 2021, and later determined her to have been the victim of a homicide.

Petito had last been in contact with her family in late August when she and Brian Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Their social media posts documenting the trip abruptly stopped, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

Laundrie, who has not cooperated with the police, hasn’t been seen himself since Sept. 14, according to authorities. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to the case.

After Gabby Petito's body was found her family's attorney released a statement thanking the various agencies in Wyoming, Florida, and New York who worked the case: "Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful."

Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home | 825 Main St., Holbrook, N.Y. 11741 | 631-981-7500

