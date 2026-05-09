The Brief A person was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines plane while it was taking off from the runway of Denver International Airport Friday night. Officials said the person jumped the runway’s perimeter fence and was struck two minutes later while crossing the runway. The crash caused an engine fire that forced the evacuation of 231 people on board.



A Frontier Airlines plane struck and killed someone on the runway while taking off from Denver International Airport Friday night.

According to Denver airport officials, the fatal crash caused an engine fire that forced the evacuation of 231 people on board. Here’s what we know:

Frontier plane hits ‘pedestrian’

What we know:

According to Denver International Airport, the Los Angeles-bound Frontier flight was taking off around 11:20 p.m. Friday when the "pedestrian" was hit. Officials said the person jumped the runway’s perimeter fence and was struck two minutes later while crossing the runway. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said "deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway."

They don’t believe the person was an airport employee.

Social media video shared from the scene shows passengers sliding down air-blown slides to evacuate while crews extinguished the fire. Twelve people reported minor injuries; five of them were taken to local hospitals. Most other passengers were booked on other flights.

"We were in the process of take off and as the nose was lifting we heard a giant bang and then a huge fire," Jacob Anthens told Storyful. "Upon the fire igniting we were able to see legs of a person spinning in the engine like a blender. Smoke then filled the cabin and visibility was only up to a foot in front of you."

What we don't know:

Denver International Airport hasn’t released the person’s name or a motive for jumping the fence. Frontier Airlines wasn’t immediately available for comment.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved," Denver airport officials said in a statement.