FOX, USLA launch campaign to recognize lifeguards as first responders

Inspired by the lifeguard heroes in the upcoming action-drama series RESCUE: HI-SURF, FOX and the United States Life Saving Association (USLA) have launched the "LIFEGUARDS FIRST" campaign. The initiative aims to officially recognize open-water lifeguards as First Responders, a status that could grant them benefits and recognition similar to those of police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

The campaign's central focus is House Concurrent Resolution 41, which seeks to acknowledge the critical role of open-water lifeguards in emergency situations. Currently, most lifeguards who patrol the nation’s beaches are not classified as First Responders and are thus ineligible for the benefits extended to other emergency personnel.

Through the "LIFEGUARDS FIRST" campaign webpage, citizens can submit a pre-populated letter to their representatives, urging them to support and co-sign the resolution.

The campaign ties into RESCUE: HI-SURF, which premieres Sunday, September 22 on FOX. The series spotlights the personal and professional lives of heavy-water lifeguards who protect the North Shore of O’ahu, a stretch of coastline renowned for its dangerous conditions. Each episode will highlight the bravery and dedication of these lifeguards as they perform life-saving rescues in Hawaii’s infamous Seven Mile Miracle.

