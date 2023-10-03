Five Mega Millions tickets worth nearly $7,000 sold in California

No one got the $315 million Mega Millions jackpot, but several tickets worth nearly $7,000 were sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, five tickets worth $6,727 were sold within the state. In addition, more than 70 tickets worth a little over $500 and more than 200 tickets worth $200 and some change were sold in California.

The $6,727 winners had four of the six matching numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The news comes as the following were the winning numbers from the Oct. 3 drawing – which apparently no one got:

3, 19, 32, 39, 59. MB: 24.

The Mega Millions next drawing – this time for the grand prize of $350 million – will be held Friday, October 6 at around 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 350 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.