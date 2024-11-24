Fire destroys hillside home in Tujunga
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A three-story hillside home in Tujunga was completely destroyed after a fire broke out on Saturday, according to authorities.
Firefighters responded to the home at 9473 N. Reverie Road just before 5 a.m. and had knocked down the fire within an hour and 40 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Firefighters had difficulty reaching all areas of the fire due to the terrain.
There were no reported injuries.
The house is a total loss.
The cause is under investigation.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.