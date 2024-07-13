Fire destroys Riverside auto parts business; under investigation

article

Arson crews are investigating to determine what caused a massive fire late Friday night that destroyed an auto parts business in Riverside.

The large fire ignited around 11:15 p.m. at Gilmore’s, a locally owned business that’s been at the location near Fifth and Commerce more than 30 years.

"He’s been out here for a long time," said Nicolas Starcev, a nearby resident. "I want to say [he’s been there since] the 80’s or 90’s."

The owner met with FOX 11 Saturday afternoon, but didn’t want to speak on camera. However, he did say the cause of the fire seemed suspicious.

"Probably someone started the fire," said Lourdes Serrano, a nearby resident. "It’s weird how fast [it spread]."

The fire erupted with massive flames. Ash quickly spread to nearby homes.

"It was kind of scary knowing that there was that big of a fire right there and knowing it after the fact, like oh dang it could have reached our house," said Starcev.

A placard could be seen hanging on the building Saturday that says it was built in 1897.

One firefighter was injured trying to put out the flames Friday night.

The business owner says he doesn’t have insurance and isn’t sure how he’s going to move forward.

"It’s really sad, because we know the man," said Serrano. "We see him working hard in there."