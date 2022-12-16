Ferrari split in half in Silverado crash; 1 dead

A horrific 3-car wreck leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half in the Silverado area.

According to a report from the City News Service, the multiple-vehicle crash took place a little before 3:45 p.m. Friday on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road.

The crash killed one person, but officials did not specify which car that person was in. Three others were taken to the hospital from the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.