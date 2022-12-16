Expand / Collapse search

Ferrari split in half in Silverado crash; 1 dead

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:33PM
Orange County
FOX 11

Ferrari split in half in Silverado Canyon crash; 1 dead

A horrific crash leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A horrific 3-car wreck leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half in the Silverado area.

According to a report from the City News Service, the multiple-vehicle crash took place a little before 3:45 p.m. Friday on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road.

The crash killed one person, but officials did not specify which car that person was in. Three others were taken to the hospital from the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.