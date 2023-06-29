Fatal 101 Fwy crash near Studio City under investigation

article

One person was killed in a crash on the 101 Freeway Thursday near Studio City.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the eastbound freeway at Tujunga Avenue just after 3 a.m.

That's where they learned the vehicle struck a construction freeway striper truck and burst into flames, authorities said.

The CHP reported that the driver of the vehicle was trapped after the collision. That person died at the scene.

The crash closed the freeway in the area while the CHP conducted its investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.