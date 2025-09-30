Ex-teacher in Orange County arrested in underage online sting

The Brief Michael Cadilli, a former Pacifica High School teacher, faces charges after being caught in an online sting operation targeting men seeking to meet underage girls. The sting operation was conducted by an online citizen group called "Caught-Fished," which collaborates with law enforcement. Cadilli's bail was set at $25,000, and his next court hearing is scheduled for October 7, 2025.



A former Pacifica High School teacher is facing serious charges after being caught in an online sting operation targeting men attempting to meet with underage girls.

Michael Cadilli, who once taught in Garden Grove, tried to avoid our camera during his preliminary hearing. He’s charged with soliciting a minor.

Just two days ago, prosecutors allege Cadilli tried to get a kiss from someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Photos allegedly sent by Cadilli to the decoy are part of the evidence, some too graphic to show on TV.

Investigators say he also sent sexually explicit text messages. The sting was set up by a man who goes by the name "Big Bad Wolf." He runs an online citizen group called "Caught-Fished."

Team members pose as minors to lure adults seeking sexual contact with minors, then turn the evidence over to law enforcement. In this case, Signal Hill Police made the arrest.

"After he found out the age of the girl, he said he didn’t want to break the law, but within hours, he was talking about buying her bikinis," said Big Bad Wolf. One disturbing exchange shows Cadilli allegedly offering to take the teen shopping, suggesting he wanted to be in the dressing room as she tried on swimsuits, and that she watch him undress as well.

Pacifica High School confirmed Cadilli has not worked there since 2021 and has not been inside a classroom since 2019. Since the arrest, former students have begun sharing their own experiences with him online.

Big Bad Wolf believes more allegations could surface.

"I told my team, I guarantee you a lot of other kids are gonna come forward once they see him online," he said. "That’s what’s happening now, so many kids have come forward."

Bail was set at $25,000. Cadilli’s next court hearing has been scheduled for October 7, 2025.