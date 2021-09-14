Ex-Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights to be arraigned

The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s murder are scheduled to be arraigned on federal civil rights charges Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao with violating Floyd’s civil rights during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020. The three-count indictment charges Chauvin with violating Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are charged with failing to intervene and all four former officers are charged with not providing medical care, resulting in Floyd’s death.

Lane, Kueng and Thao asked that their trial be separate from Chauvin’s, who is facing additional federal charges for a 2017 incident involving the neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy. A ruling has not been made.

Chauvin is already serving a 22.5-year sentence after a Hennepin County jury convicted him for Floyd’s murder. The other three former officers, who are all charged with aiding and abetting, will stand trial in March.

Tuesday’s arraignment hearing will take place virtually at 10 a.m. The defendants can have the charges read to them and enter their pleas. The hearing could also address several pretrial motions, including Lane, Kueng and Thao’s request for a separate trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.