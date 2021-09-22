Evacuation orders issued as crews battle brush fire in San Bernardino

article

Firefighters are working to contain a fast moving brush fire that sparked Wednesday in San Bernardino.

The ‘University Fire’ sparked along University Pkwy and the 215 Freeway; it has so far burned 50 acres.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents living east of N. State St., south of Morgan Rd.; west of Pepperdine Dr.; and south to Grossmont Rd.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the blaze threatened a dialysis center. They say staff at the center were able to safely evacuate all 23 patients from the building.

Multiple structures are threatened.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at 6707 Little League Drive.

There is no word on any injuries or damages.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

