Expand / Collapse search

Euclid Fire burns 100+ acres in near Chino Hills, forces freeway closure

By
Published  July 23, 2025 4:24pm PDT
Chino Hills
FOX 11
Euclid Fire burns in Chino Hills

Euclid Fire burns in Chino Hills

The Euclid Fire has burned nearly 120 acres in San Bernardino County, and the flames have jumped to both sides of Highway 71.

The Brief

    • The Euclid Fire started near Chino Hills in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.
    • In just a few hours, the fire has spread to more than 100 acres.
    • Officials closed portions of the 71 Freeway because of the fire.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A wildfire erupted in Chino Hills on Wednesday afternoon, and has already spread to burn more than 100 acres.

What we know:

The Euclid Fire started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, near Highway 71 and Euclid Road. As of 4 p.m. the fire had burned 119 acres.

SUGGESTED: $100 million FireAid money under scrutiny. Where have the concert funds gone?

While crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire, officials had to close a portion of the 71 Freeway after the flames jumped the road. Officials closed the freeway in both directions at Euclid.

Image 1 of 3

 

 Images from SkyFOX showed air crews making good progress against the flames. While the burn area is near a neighborhood, officials have not issued any evacuations.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's not clear when the 71 Freeway will be back open.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Cal Fire website and from the X account @CALFIREBDU.

Chino HillsWildfires