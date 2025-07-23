Euclid Fire burns 100+ acres in near Chino Hills, forces freeway closure
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A wildfire erupted in Chino Hills on Wednesday afternoon, and has already spread to burn more than 100 acres.
What we know:
The Euclid Fire started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, near Highway 71 and Euclid Road. As of 4 p.m. the fire had burned 119 acres.
While crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire, officials had to close a portion of the 71 Freeway after the flames jumped the road. Officials closed the freeway in both directions at Euclid.
Images from SkyFOX showed air crews making good progress against the flames. While the burn area is near a neighborhood, officials have not issued any evacuations.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's not clear when the 71 Freeway will be back open.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Cal Fire website and from the X account @CALFIREBDU.