Electric Gamebox opens 6th US location in Rancho Cucamonga

Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga.

Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.

It features a range of cutting-edge technology such as projection mapping, touch screens, 3D motion tracking, surround sound and more all without the need for headsets.

"We can’t be more excited about opening our doors in sunny California. This will be the perfect game for families and groups of all ages as well as provide a safe and fun experience with your COVID-pod," said Will Dean, Co-founder and CEO of Electric Gamebox.

New games will continue to be released monthly, granting groups the option to return to the experience and take on fresh challenges each time they visit.

Electric Gamebox is open and available for all ages.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $29.95 and can be purchased both online and in-store.

Advertisement

To learn more, click or tap here.

