Former LAPD officer gets 15 years to life for DUI crash that killed family

article

The Brief Former LAPD officer Edgar Verduzco has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a 2017 DUI crash. Verduzco was driver over 100 mph while under the influence when he hit two cars on the 605 Freeway. Three people, a mom, dad and their 19-year-old son, died in the crash.



A former Los Angeles Police Department officer was sentenced on Friday to 15 years to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed a mother and father and their son.

What we know:

Edgar Verduzco was sentenced to multiple life sentences for the 2017 crash, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

In April, Verduzco pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, and two DUI-related charges.

On Sept. 26, 2017, according to the DA's Office, Verduzco was driving at 150 mph on the 605 Freeway when he crashed into two cars. One of those cars hit the center divider and burst into flames, killing the three family members inside.

Verduzco was off-duty at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUS: Former LAPD officer pleads guilty to murder for DUI crash that killed family

Maribel Davila, 52, Mario Davila, 60, and their 19-year-old son, Oscar Davila, died in the crash. In the other car was a mother with her baby in a car seat. The mother was also injured in the crash.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Verduzco knew the risks of driving under the influence, but his decision was fueled by recklessness and careless disregard for others," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "The law applies equally to all – especially to those who are supposed to enforce it. This is another reminder that driving after consuming alcohol is not a mistake – it is a choice that can have devastating consequences. And for the Davila family, that one choice has left their loved ones with a profound grief from which they will never recover."