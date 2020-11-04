Driver crashes into pole after leading deputies on chase across San Fernando Valley area

A driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that stretched across parts of the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a lifted Ford F-550 was swerving and driving on the wrong side of the road in the Lost Hills area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department laid a spike strip on the road but the suspect drove through it.

The chase lasted more than 30 minutes before the suspect smashed his truck into a pole on Coldwater Canyon Avenue..

The California Highway Patrol also helped with the pursuit.

