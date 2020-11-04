Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into pole after leading deputies on chase across San Fernando Valley area

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Police Chases
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Suspected reckless DUI pursuit ends with driver hitting hole

A chase that kept going through the San Fernando Valley area ended with the driver smashing through a pole.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. - A driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that stretched across parts of the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a lifted Ford F-550 was swerving and driving on the wrong side of the road in the Lost Hills area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department laid a spike strip on the road but the suspect drove through it.

The chase lasted more than 30 minutes before the suspect smashed his truck into a pole on Coldwater Canyon Avenue..

The California Highway Patrol also helped with the pursuit.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.