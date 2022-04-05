Drive-by shooter opens fire on pedestrians in Hawthorne; two shot

Two people were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Hawthorne Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A light-colored sedan allegedly shot at multiple people on the sidewalk, hitting at least two people.

Both of those people were taken to the hospital.

Hawthorne police continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

