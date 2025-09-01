Domestic violence victim used hand signals to ask for help, Alhambra police say

The Brief A woman was rescued from a domestic violence incident in Alhambra after using hand signals to ask for help. A good Samaritan recognized the signals and called 911, leading police to the scene at a 7-Eleven. The suspect was arrested after a brief chase, but the specific charges he is facing are currently unknown.



A woman in the middle of a domestic violence incident in Alhambra was rescued after using hand signals to ask for help.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call reporting suspicious circumstances at a 7-Eleven store on Fremont and Montezuma avenues.

An investigation revealed a domestic violence incident had occurred, and the woman was asking for help using hand signals behind her back.

A good Samaritan recognized what the woman was doing and called 911.

Alhambra police shared bodycam video showing officers talking to the suspect and victim inside the store. The officers asked to speak to both of them outside. That's when the suspect, identified as John Palombi of Glendora, tried to run away but was ultimately taken into custody.

"He didn't even make it out of the parking lot," police said.

Palombi had an active warrant and was in possession of a stun gun.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what charges he is facing, if any.

Police did not release details on the alleged domestic violence incident that occurred.