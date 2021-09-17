Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.

"We understand that COVID-19 is a very real health concern that we all have to take seriously," said event organizer Nick Caturano, "but many cast members have a legitimate basis for refusing vaccination."

RELATED: Biden tasks OSHA with enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Caturano says Disney employees are resisting the forced vaccinations for a variety of reasons including health concerns, religious beliefs, natural immunity, and a principled commitment to maintaining control over their own health care.

"So many cast members felt alone and felt like they were the only ones who thought this was wrong," says Caturano. "I think we were made to feel that way on purpose. But we have connected now, and we are pushing back."

MORE NEWS: Adorable baby white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The march begins at 2 p.m. at 12151 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. Participants are expected to walk up and down Lake Buena Vista Boulevard through the middle of Disney World.

A similar protest is scheduled for Friday in Anaheim, California.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Be sure to subscribe to FOX 35 News on YouTube!

Advertisement



