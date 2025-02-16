'Dinnertime burglaries' on the rise in this California city

The Brief Police are urging residents in Palos Verdes Estates to remain vigilant due to a rise in "dinnertime burglaries." Four homes have been hit by burglars in the evening hours since the start of 2025. Details on possible suspects were not released.



Police are warning residents in Palos Verdes Estates of an uptick in "dinnertime burglaries."

What we know:

Four homes have been hit by burglars in the evening (dinner) hours since the start of 2025, according to police.

"Two were at the same residence on Via Opata, and suspects were arrested for both of those incidents; one was a burglary of a garage, and the other was a residential burglary during daytime hours on Avenida Mirola," police said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and additional officers have been assigned to work specifically for burglary suppression to keep residents and homes safe.

Police also released a photo of a map and details about where and when the burglaries took place.

What we don't know:

Details on the arrests made were not released. It's unclear if authorities are searching for more suspects.

The motive is under investigation.

What you can do:

Police provided the following tips to residents:

Going out? Set your alarm and leave some lights on—make it look like someone’s home.

Stay aware! Keep an eye out when leaving, and check your surroundings.

See something shady? Suspicious people or cars lurking? Call police ASAP.