Deputy in critical condition after being shot by suspect in Hesperia

A deputy is still fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot in Hesperia earlier in the week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of an unwanted subject who was inside a parked Ford SUV near a business in the 18600 block of Bear Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, the deputy approached the suspect and at one point during their encounter, the suspect -- later identified as 40-year-old Robert Sparks -- shot the deputy.

Sparks drove off in the SUV after shooting the deputy, prompting a following (not a pursuit) in the Apple Valley area. Sparks opened fire at the deputies at one point during the following, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says.

After the SUV got stuck in the sand, a shootout between the suspect and deputies on scene ensued. Sparks was eventually taken to the hospital after being hit by one of the bullets in the shootout.

Following investigations, deputies determined that Sparks had stolen a handgun from the deputy he had seriously injured. The missing gun was found in Sparks' possession.

