Deputies investigating double homicide in Rowland Heights

article

A shooting in Rowland Heights left two people dead late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 18000 block of Villa Clara a little after 7:45 p.m.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the deadly shooting. The two deceased men's identities have not been identified as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.