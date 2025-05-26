Demi Lovato marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

article

The Brief Musician-actor Demi Lovato, 32, married Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, on Sunday in California. The couple met in 2022 while working on Lovato's "Holy Fvck" album and got engaged in December 2023. Lovato wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress and Lutes wore a Saint Laurent suit for the ceremony.



Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Musician-actor Demi Lovato and Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes tied the knot in California on Sunday.

What we know:

The news was first exclusively reported by Vogue.

Lovato, 32, wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony, while Lutes, 34, was dressed in a Saint Laurent suit.

The couple's relationship began after they met during the creation of Lovato's 2022 album, "Holy Fvck."

SUGGESTED: Kim Kardashian Paris robbery ringleader and 7 others found guilty

Jutes contributed as a co-writer on several songs from the album, including "Happy Ending," "City of Angels," and "Substance." Their engagement followed in December 2023, after nearly two years of dating.

The backstory:

Lovato has had a prominent career in entertainment since childhood, starting on "Barney & Friends" and later becoming a Disney Channel star with roles in the "Camp Rock" films and "Sonny with a Chance." She is also an accomplished singer with eight albums released.

Lutes is an independent artist known for his genre-blending music that incorporates elements of emo, pop-punk, and trap. He was previously signed to Capitol Records.

SUGGESTED: Dr. Dre, Compton unveil new $200 million high school

Before her relationship with Lutes, Lovato was engaged to actor Max Ehrich in 2020, an engagement that ended after two months.

What they're saying:

Messages seeking comment were sent to Lovato's representatives following the wedding announcement.

SUGGESTED: Sean Connery's French Riviera 'Bond villa' hits market for $26.4 million

While direct quotes from the couple about the wedding itself are anticipated, Lovato has previously spoken about her relationship with Jutes, saying in a Valentine's Day post, "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that."