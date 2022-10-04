Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selection, more disruptions from defendant

The process to select a jury for the Darrell Brooks trial began again Tuesday morning, Oct. 4 in Waukesha County. The jury selection process was expected to resume at 8:45 a.m., but almost immediately, there were disruptions and delays from Brooks, picking up right where we left off on Monday. Brooks was again moved to a separate courtroom for the voir dire.

Brooks began interrupting Tuesday's proceedings before 9 a.m. "I lost count after six interruptions," Judge Jennifer Dorow said, stopping Brooks.

The defendant kept asking the judge to state her name on the record, asking, "Do you have a claim against me?" The judge told Brooks he could not continue these disruptions. She indicated after the next interruption, he would be removed from the courtroom.

Around 9 a.m., Judge Dorow stopped the proceedings after about a dozen interruptions, telling Brooks minutes before, "You haven't let me get in one sentence. It is only 8:57."

"You have flagrantly disregarded elementary standards of proper conduct. That conduct will not be tolerated," the judge said. "You stating things even in a mild-mannered tone of voice does not change the fact that we have had a dozen or more interruptions by you."

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Brooks was then placed in an adjacent courtroom.

Shortly after 9 a.m., when the cameras to the courtroom were allowed back on, the judge clearly explained why Brooks was placed in the other courtroom. Dorow indicated Brooks was muted in the proceedings, and she noted he appeared to be yelling in the secondary courtroom.

Darrell Brooks

Judge Dorow proceeded with the jury selection process until around 11:20 a.m. when there was another break. At that point, the judge asked if Brooks wanted to come back into the main courtroom.

"I know he’s been seated for quite some time. He appears to be from my perspective diligently taking notes," Judge Dorow said. "So I would offer him, if he can abide by the rules of decorum and civility, he is welcome back to this courtroom."

Darrell Brooks

Brooks said he did not want to come back, and prosecutors noted Brooks never asked to come back. He was present when the jury pool was brought back in after lunch. It took less than 10 minutes for him to cause a disruption, which happened as jurors entered. As soon as the jurors were seated, they were asked to leave, and Brooks was moved to the adjacent courtroom again.

At one point, Brooks said he wanted all potential jurors stricken. Heading into the afternoon, more than 20 prospective jurors had been stricken. On Monday, Judge Dorow indicated she wants a jury pool for 36 following the voir dire.

Judge Dorow asked Brooks shortly after 1:30 p.m. if he wanted to come back to the main courtroom, and Brooks refused. He later stated he had difficulty hearing in one ear, and Judge Dorow noted it was the first the court knew of any hearing problem. The judge issued him a headset to wear.

As the proceedings continued Tuesday afternoon, Brooks also informed the court that he does not plan to call Dawn Woods, his mother, as a witness. Woods was on the defense's original witness list.

Darrell Brooks

Less than 10 minutes after he was brought back into the main courtroom, Brooks asked to return to the adjacent courtroom around 2 p.m. The judge also gave Brooks permission to retrieve his witness list from his cell, but Brooks refused.

"He is continuing with his disruptive behavior," said Judge Dorow during the exchange in which Brooks refused to go to his cell for the witness list. "It is his choice to do that."

Dorow again warned Brooks he would be removed from the courtroom if he continued with his disruptions.

"Remove me. Remove me," said Brooks."

"You’re requesting to go to the other courtroom?" asked Judge Dorow.

"Remove me," said Brooks. "I told you that before I even came over here. It was pointless for me to come over here. You can smile all you want."

"Sir, my preference is for you to be here," Dorow said as Brooks yelled. "You have yet to answer one question that I asked you."

Brooks, continuing to shout, was taken to the adjacent courtroom shortly before 2 p.m.

Darrell Brooks

Around 3 p.m., the court was in recess, preparing to bring in all prospective jurors who had taken part in questioning Monday or Tuesday.

Brooks told the court he wished to call the State of Wisconsin to the stand. Dorow denied the request, telling Brooks he cannot call an entity to the stand; he must call a person.

"I don't identify as a person, either," said Brooks. "I'm a human being."

The judge also denied Brooks' earlier request to strike all potential jurors for cause.

Brooks also moved to dismiss the case again.

If a jury is selected on Tuesday, opening statements could begin Wednesday.

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.