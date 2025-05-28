Fisherman reported missing off coast of Dana Point

article

The US Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The 41-year-old man was last known to be fishing between Dana Point and Catalina Island aboard an 18-foot boat around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

His family identified him as Matt Gomez and told FOX 11 that he left for Dana Point Harbor yesterday and that his phone went dead about 10 miles from Avalon. They say his truck is still parked in the south parking lot near the boat launch area.

The US Coast Guard is currently searching the area and asks anyone with information to contact them.