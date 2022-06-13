Culver City gas station robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

Police in Culver City are searching for two men who robbed a local gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

Police were called to the Shell Gas Station on Culver Boulevard Saturday for reports of an armed robbery. When police arrived, the victims told officers that two men came into the station, approached the register and held a semi-automatic handgun to one of the workers' heads.

Police say the suspects then forced two employees to face down on the floor while they ransacked the register. One of the suspects also went into the back office to threaten the manager with the gun in an attempt to get more money. All told, the thieves made off with about $4,000 cash.

Police say the men they're looking for are both Hispanic between 20 and 30 years old. One of the suspects is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with tattoos on his right hand. The other suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.