Man stabbed in shower at Crunch Fitness in La Mirada

A man was stabbed while he was in a locker room shower at a gym in La Mirada Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbing happened at the Crunch Fitness on Valley View Avenue Wednesday evening. According to LASD, an unidentified suspect stabbed the man and fled. Officials said that the victim did not know his attacker.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not specify what condition the victim was in when he was transported.

Sheriff's deputies did not offer a detailed description of the subject.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.