Crowds gather in Beverly Hills in honor of Charlie Kirk

The Brief Across the country, Conservative supporters pay tribute to social media influencer and podcaster Charlie Kirk. FOX 11's crews were in Beverly Hills as a crowd gathered Sunday night for a vigil to remember Kirk. Kirk was shot and killed in Utah on September 10.



Hundreds filled Beverly Hills Garden Park Sunday afternoon for a rally and vigil in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We're not a nation of violence. This is not fair. I'm just here to support," said Jenny Leeser.

Kirk spent his adult life speaking on college campuses after founding the conservative group Turning Point USA. Many of his visits faced pushback from students who viewed him as controversial. Other students welcomed his views.

"I saw everything happening with Charlie, and I felt very hurt about it because he was someone who talked a lot about freedom and freedom of speech, which is something I really agreed with," said Pierce College student Jonathan Geoola.

FOX 11 did not observe any protesters at the rally.