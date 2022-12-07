Dog rescued from abandoned septic tank under Compton home

Fire crews in Compton rescued a dog that was trapped in an abandoned septic tank under a home.

Reports of the trapped animal came in sometime before 4:30 p.m. at the home in the 13000 block of S. Stanford Avenue.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Abe Serrano told FOX 11 that Maya, the 16-year-old German shepherd, was trapped between 15 and 20 feet below ground in the septic tank.

Serrano said that Maya got in through a crawlspace under the home and the owner tried to get the dog out, but when they couldn't, they called 911.

Firefighters were seen working to widen the hole. According to Serrano, they also had to ventilate the air to make sure the air isn't contaminated before sending rescuers in.

Maya was pulled out of the hole around 6:30 p.m. and reunited with her owner. She only appeared to have a slight limp before being brought back inside.