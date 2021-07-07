Firefighters take down blaze at Sylmar building, LAPD checking garage for possible marijuana grow op

article

A fire at a building in Sylmar prompted police to check on the building's garage for possible marijuana grow operation Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially responded to a call on Lochrin Lane. It took more than 30 firefighters to take down the fire, LAFD said.

No one was hurt in the fire, LAFD said. After taking down the fire, the Los Angeles Police Department is taking a whiff at the building's garage for a possible marijuana bust.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No arrests have been announced as of Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.