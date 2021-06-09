Crews contain brush fire in Hesperia

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that broke in Hesperia.

The Farm Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of Caliente Rd. and Ranchero Rd. At least 250 acres have burned. The fire was 90% containment as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Cal Fire San Bernardino said the fire was burning at a critical rate of speed and structures were threatened. Luckily, no structures were damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not known.

