Crews battle two-alarm commercial building fire in Compton

Los Angeles County firefighters were working to knock down a two-alarm commercial building fire that erupted in Compton on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 2500 block of East Alondra Boulevard, located near Atlantic Avenue. Traffic is currently closed in both directions in the area and commuters will have to pick an alternative route to access the 710 Freeway.

It appeared at least three businesses were impacted by the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.