Credit card skimmers found at ATM in San Bernardino County

Authorities are warning people to be vigilant when using credit cards at ATMs after a credit card skimmer was discovered in San Bernardino County.

According to the sheriff's department, authorities responded to the Bank of America on E. Highland Avenue Thursday on a report of two people allegedly installing a skimmer and a camera at one of the branch's ATMs.

Authorities said they also discovered a small camera hidden underneath a sticker used to capture PIN numbers.

Responding officers arrested one person near the ATM machine.

People are urged to exercise caution and always cover the keypad when inputting PIN numbers.