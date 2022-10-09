Expand / Collapse search

Credit card skimmers found at ATM in San Bernardino County

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
San Bernardino County
A tiny camera was also found hidden under the sticker to record pin numbers.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are warning people to be vigilant when using credit cards at ATMs after a credit card skimmer was discovered in San Bernardino County.

According to the sheriff's department, authorities responded to the Bank of America on E. Highland Avenue Thursday on a report of two people allegedly installing a skimmer and a camera at one of the branch's ATMs. 

Authorities said they also discovered a small camera hidden underneath a sticker used to capture PIN numbers. 

Responding officers arrested one person near the ATM machine. 

People are urged to exercise caution and always cover the keypad when inputting PIN numbers.