Cosm Los Angeles hosts Dodgers NLCS watch party

Dodgers fans lined up early outside Cosm Los Angeles in Inglewood to watch Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

"It’s like virtual reality, it feels like you’re at the game," said one Dodgers fan.

Wednesday’s game was the first time Cosm has hosted an event for baseball. The company uses a giant screen, different camera angles, and actual stadium sound to create a virtual watching experience from sporting events.

"When we first sat down, [it took my son] a few minutes to notice, he goes "hang on this is not real," said another Dodgers fan. "Literally, he thought we were walking into a real stadium."

"When we get this place going, it feels like you’re in the middle of the stadium," said Devin Poolman, Chief Product Technology Officer with Cosm. "We’ve had people here, when at the stadium you see the stadium doing the wave and everybody stands here and does the wave."

Reserved seats at Cosm for Game 3 of the NLCS were priced a little under $200. While general admission tickets were $20 and allowed fans to pick seats on a first come/first serve basis.

"I’ve gone to a couple Dodger games and I’ve never sat with this good of a view," said one fan. "It’s a good view."

The experience allowed fans in LA to feel like they were attending the game in New York City.

"It’s just like being in New York, literally," said one fan. "Except, it’s less than a half hour drive from home. It’s going to get rowdier when we start getting some runs on the board."