Dept. of Corrections employee accused of showing nudes of himself to kids at Santa Monica Pier

The Brief Benjamin Bush, 46, is accused of showing nude pictures of himself to children in Santa Monica. Bush was arrested for child annoyance and distributing harmful matter to a minor. Bush is an employee of the California Department of Corrections.



An employee of the California Department of Corrections was arrested after he allegedly showed nude pictures of himself to children at the Santa Monica Pier, according to police.

The suspect, 46-year-old Benjamin Bush, is accused of showing his nudes to three 9-year-old victims at Pacific Park on Sept. 18. That same evening, Bush was seen showing the same picture to another child inside Playland Arcade, officials said.

An investigation led to Bush's arrest on Oct. 29 for child annoyance and distributing harmful matter to a minor, authorities said.

Bush, a resident of Kern County, had no prior criminal history. He worked as a CDCR employee for the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Anyone with information linking Bush to additional incidents is asked to contact Detective Baker at Sean.Baker@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Haro at

David.Haro@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-

458-8427.