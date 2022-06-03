Corona Fire Dept. saves urn containing ashes of homeowner’s late wife from fire

Firefighters with the Corona Fire Department are being credited for going above and beyond in order to save the ashes of a homeowner's late wife from a house fire.

The fire broke out Thursday night and arriving fire units found a kitchen fire and smoke in the entire structure, including the attic, Battalion Chief Willson told FOX 11.

During suppression efforts, firefighters were alerted that an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s late wife was still in the home.

Firefighters located the urn and safely returned it to the homeowner unharmed.

One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. He was transported to Corona Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The house is currently uninhabitable due to the smoke and fire. The Trauma Intervention Program, which offers support to victims of trauma, along with the Red Cross, are assisting the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.