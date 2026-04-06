Copper wire theft hits Tarzana neighborhood amid broader Los Angeles outages

The Brief Copper wire thieves struck a Tarzana neighborhood, leaving damaged wires and prompting a police report early Sunday morning. The incident is part of a broader pattern of thefts across Los Angeles causing outages and infrastructure strain. City officials are pursuing funding measures and infrastructure upgrades while residents remain concerned about ongoing crime.



Copper wire thieves reportedly hit another Los Angeles neighborhood.

Along Wells Drive near Amigo Avenue in Tarzana is a much too familiar sight for many in Los Angeles.

Clear signs that these wires have been tampered with in Tarzana.

LAPD says early this morning officers responded to take a report of copper wire theft.

From neighbors' surveillance video, you can see the wires dangling by 4:12 a.m. Sunday.

The theft is part of a broader pattern across Los Angeles that has caused widespread outages and strained repair efforts.

Less than a week ago, copper wire thieves in Van Nuys were caught on video stealing underground internet cables, leaving residents without service and street lighting.

City officials are responding with plans to install solar-powered streetlights.

In the meantime, residents in Tarzana were surprised to walk by police tape and dangling wires as they stepped outside Sunday. They're hoping this will not become a trend in their neighborhood.

"I was horrified, and truth be told, this is a really nice neighborhood. All of us have Ring cameras and cameras around our homes, so I think we all need to be hyper vigilant right now about keeping an eye out for this type of crime," one resident said.

To fund long-term maintenance, the City Council authorized the Bureau of Street Lighting to begin the process of raising property assessment fees for the first time in nearly 30 years.

This hike is estimated to generate $125 million to address infrastructure decay.

The success of the proposed assessment fee increase is subject to proceedings that allow property owners to protest or reject the tax.

LAPD says as of Sunday evening, no suspects are in custody, but the Department of Water and Power has been notified about this incident.