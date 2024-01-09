Historic Compton cemetery vandalized

Officials are looking for the suspects who vandalized a cemetery in Compton, stealing grave markers and plaques.

The crime occurred last week at Woodlawn Celestial Gardens in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Celestina Bishop, who funds the upkeep of the cemetery, is still trying to assess the damage as she escorts families to check on their loved ones' graves.

Vandals broke into the non-operating cemetery that houses historically important graves, from the families of Compton founders, to veterans going back to the Civil War and destroyed grave markers, stealing the copper and bronze plaques from at least a hundred of them.

Bishop, who took over the decaying site four years ago, has put her soul and heart into trying to bring it back. Since it’s not an operating cemetery, the funds come mostly from the non-profit she created to try to keep up with repairs.

She also does regular tours, taking people to graves of notables from the creator of social security, to black panther members, African American league players and entertainers. But it’s the veteran graves, going back to the Civil War, that people notice. Many of those were vandalized by metal thieves.

"We need to hold the buyers of this metal accountable," Bishop said. "They are just as guilty as the people who did this."

Perhaps the same goes for city, county and state officials, who in the past have, on the one hand, promised to help and on the other, expressed they can’t because it’s a ‘private cemetery’.

"If boy scouts can go every Veterans Days to Westwood to put flags then why not come here and help with some landscaping," said one visitor.

If you would like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe account.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Compton Sheriff's Station at 310-605-6500.