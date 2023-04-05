Expand / Collapse search

Community holds memorial for South Pasadena Little League baseball player

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:20PM
South Pasadena
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Little League community in South Pasadena is mourning the shocking loss of one of its own.

On Wednesday, a memorial was held for 13-year-old Trent Tozer. The seventh-grader died over the weekend after he was hit by a train.

Trent was remembered by the baseball community as a talented pitcher. 

"It's a very emotional time," said Michael, who attended the memorial. "They all know each other well and see each other a lot. It's hard for us to take."

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the Tozer family. Those looking to help can click here for more information.