Community Champions: Kids in the Spotlight

In this week's Community Champions, we go Hollywood. We shine light on the nonprofit Kids in the Spotlight.

KITS is a "Script-to-Screen program teaches youth in foster care to write, cast, & star in their own short films; leading to healing, growth, & viable employment."

KITS was named this summer, a legacy champion honored at SoFi Stadium included in the 56 LA area organizations recognized ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Tige Charity founded KITS after visiting a girls group home. She says it "cracked her heart wide open."

In this story, we meet a young man who was once in foster care. His film is titled Bully. It's a film on bullying and his own very personal story.

Rodney Jackson-Brown, 23, wrote and starred in the movie with famed actor Terry Crews playing his rough father.

Rodney won the National Short Screenplay competition at November's KITS film awards.

Since 2009, Kids in the Spotlight has created over 80 films with more than 750 youth from foster care.

