CHP pulls over driver for having satellite dish on hood of car

Have you ever seen a car with a satellite dish on its hood?

California Highway Patrol officers in the Antelope Valley pulled over a vehicle for driving with a satellite dish.

The object appears to be a SpaceX Starlink dish.

In a Facebook post, CHP said the driver was pulled over for having a visual obstruction. According to their post, the driver told officers they were unable to see only when making right-turns.

CHP officials say under section 26708(a)(2) of the California Vehicle Code it is illegal to obstruct the driver's view. Driver's are not allowed to hang items from their rear view mirror, mount a GPS or cell phone in an unapproved location on the windshield, or display a handicap placard while the vehicle is in motion.

