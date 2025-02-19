Chihuahua dodges California traffic along 5 Freeway

The Brief A dog named Henry ran along the 5 Freeway, prompting nearby drivers to stop their cars to keep the Chihuahua safe. The man taking the video of the dramatic chase believes Henry may have run for 10 miles.



A tiny but mighty Chihuahua had a wild adventure, running "10 miles" on the 5 Freeway in San Diego before being safely rescued.

What we know:

The Chihuahua, named Henry was spotted running along the freeway traffic on February 11 near San Diego.

Timeline:

According to the man taking the video, Adam Fischer, the pup ran about 10 miles along the freeway. Various drivers tried to rescue the Chihuahua from traffic but couldn't get the anxious pup to sit still.

Eventually, Henry hid underneath a stalled car and a group of good Samaritans were able to pick up the pup. Law enforcement eventually made it to the dramatic scene and was able to take in the dog.

What we don't know:

We have no idea how Henry ended up on the freeway.

What's next:

The Chihuahua was brought to a Humane Society in San Diego, where Henry was eventually reunited with his human.