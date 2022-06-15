California's first two Latina sheriffs beat incumbents in stunning upset

article

There's a new sheriff in town. Two actually,

And in stunning upsets, both beat the longtime incumbents in Alameda County and San Mateo County, respectively, becoming the first two Latina sheriffs in California. Both are also promising more progressive platforms.

Though not all the votes are counted, Yesenia Sanchez declared victory against Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern, who has held his post since 2006. She currently has nearly 53% of the vote, canceling the need for a runoff in November. Ahern received slightly more than 30% of the vote and was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, outgoing DA Nancy O'Malley and Supervisor Nate Miley and far outspent Sanchez during the campaign.

So far, Ahern hasn't commented on the impending defeat.

"The voters of Alameda County have spoken: they yearn for a sheriff who will bring reform, transparency, and accountability to the Office," Sanchez told KTVU on Wednesday. "I hear these calls loud and clear. As the next Sheriff of Alameda County, I know that I’ve been entrusted with an enormous duty, and I will make our county proud."

Christina Corpus beat San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, removing him from his post of six years, with more than 55% of the vote. He also far outspent his competitor and received endorsements from Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Josh Becker. Bolanos told the Almanac News

Both of their wins challenge a national narrative that the pursuit of police reform is dead, especially after San Francisco's liberal District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week. It turns out that voters embraced change elsewhere, rejecting the status quo in other parts of the state.

"Voters are impatient with the status quo," said San Jose State political science professor Melinda Jackson. "They're willing to try something new. We can't assume voters are done with a progressive model."

Yesenia Sanchez

Sanchez, who is now division commander of Santa Rita Jail, used KTVU investigations in her campaign material revealing that the treatment of incarcerated people has been unconstitutional, especially as it relates to locking up mentally ill people in isolation. The investigation found that Santa Rita Jail has the highest in-custody death rate of any jail in Northern California, and the majority of people who die by suicide are kept in solitary cells for extended periods time. Since 2014, 58 people hae died at the jail.

Though she has not spoken publicly before her campaign run, along the trail, Sanchez promised that she would treat people in the "jails and on the streets" with more humanity.

"We need to change the way things are being done," she said in her campaign video, promising to lead the office with integrity.

Her priorities include working with stakeholders to determine the root causes of crime and then working to prevent it, working with an oversight committee of civilians to make sure her office is held accountable and to be more transparent.

Another KTVU investigation found that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office paid the highest amount of any Bay Area law enforcement agency in terms of excessive force lawsuits totaling more than $27 million between 2015 and 2020.

Currently, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office has no formal oversight body and does not regularly send out releases to let the public know about in-custody deaths. However, earlier this year, a federal judge approved a "consent decree" over the sheriff's office as it pertains to the mental health care of those incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail.

Sanchez was born in Hayward and considers herself a "proud Latina with Mexican roots."

She began working at a young age and financially contributed to her family when her parents divorced at age 14. She finished high school but never attended college so she could work three jobs to help her family get by.

She said that she knows the "damaging effects" that poverty can have on a community and how that can impact crime and safety.

Sanchez was hired by the Sheriff's Office in 1997 and has been there ever since. She worked her way up the ranks and has been in charge of the jails since 2020.

Sanchez now lives in Livermore with her husband of 14 years and has three stepdaughters.

Some of the men who have died at Santa Rita Jail.

Christina Corpus

On the Peninsula, Corpus also made a surprising win when she overtook Bolanos in San Mateo County on election night.

Like Sanchez, Corpus is the daughter of immigrants, an experience that shaped her view on life.

"I want to be clear that we should not be separating families for minor infractions," she said on her campaign platform. "Misdemeanors and non-violent crimes are not acceptable reasons to make children suffer by deporting one or both parents; the damages from this can be life-long, and this practice needs to stop."

She dinged Bolanos for working with ICE on a routine basis, a practice she said she would stop.

"ICE should not be hanging out around the jail," she said.

She promised to take a "compassionate, thoughtful approach to reviewing immigration requests on a case-by-case basis."

Anyone she turned over to ICE would require the person to pose a "clear and imminent threat" to the community.

She also said being a woman of color in the office also shaped her experience.

For example, saw it was difficult for many women to pass the physical aspects of the job, so she developed a Women's Law Enforcement Boot Camp to help women who were having difficulties. She plans to expand the mentoring program to recruit a diverse work force.

Corpus also wants to limit the use of Tasers, which have ended up killing citizens. The highest profile case was the death of Chinedu Okobi, who died in 2019 after San Mateo County sheriff's deputies tased him after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. Okobi's death was the third of four involving Tasers and law enforcement in the county since 2018.

She plans to implement policies where Tasers can only be used against a "combative subject." After that, Tasers can only be redeployed to overcome resistance likely to cause great bodily injury or death to the deputy or another person.

But all this doesn't mean that Corpus will turn a blind eye to crime.

She said one of the reasons she wanted to go into law enforcement was because she was the violent victim of a carjacking when she was 16 at the Tanforan Mall. The police officers who helped her showed her empathy and respect.

"It was a life-changing event," she stated, and she began a long career in law enforcement, starting as a caseworker with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office in 1995.

She was hired by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office in 2002.

Corpus is married and has two young children. She has a master's in law enforcement and public safety from the University of San Diego.

As for why Corpus beat out Bolanos?

"Well, he's not a likable guy," said Corpus' campaign manager and reserve deputy Victor Anenelle." "And all you need is five minutes with Christina and you can tell her heart is in the right place. She has this connection to the community, which has been lost in law enforcement."

