California woman launches billboard campaign to find a husband

The Brief A Bay Area woman, Lisa Catalano, is using billboards and taxi ads to find a husband after becoming frustrated with dating apps. She created a website, MarryLisa.com, where eligible bachelors can apply to date her. The campaign has received a polarizing response, but Catalano remains optimistic about finding the right match.



After growing frustrated with the lack of success on dating apps, a Bay Area woman is taking a unique approach to finding love.

The backstory:

The idea began in June as a creative outlet for 42-year-old Lisa Catalano's frustrations with the modern dating scene.

What started as a joke quickly grew into a fully-fledged project all in the name of love.

Her family and friends came around to the idea, and Catalano decided to use digital billboards along the 101 Freeway and taxi ads as a way to get the word out locally, hoping to attract someone who lives in the Bay Area.

What we know:

Catalano's billboards are designed to be simple and eye-catching, featuring a photo of her and the website address in a large, yellow font.

The application on her website, while similar to dating apps, is more in-depth. It asks about education, occupation, location, hobbies, and personality.

Catalano says her "non-negotiables" for a partner include someone who is looking for a committed, monogamous relationship, wants to start a family, and leads a healthy lifestyle. She is also seeking someone who aligns with her on religion and politics, and is between the ages of 35 and 45.

Since the billboards and website launched on September 2, Catalano said she has received nearly 2,000 responses from a wide range of applicants.

What they're saying:

"I never expected I would do something like this in my life," Catalano told People. "I'm almost in shock that I did it, really."

Despite some negative feedback, she said she feels hopeful and is receiving a lot of "love and encouragement and support."