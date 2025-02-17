California wildfires recovery updates: Monday, Feb. 17

As crews work to remove potentially hundreds of thousands of tons of hazardous materials from the Los Angeles wildfires, researchers and officials are trying to understand how the fires on land have impacted the sea.

The Palisades and Eaton fires scorched thousands of homes, businesses, cars and electronics, turning everyday items into hazardous ash made of pesticides, asbestos, plastics, lead, heavy metals and more.

Since much of it could end up in the Pacific Ocean, there are concerns and many unknowns about how the fires could affect life under the sea.

Los Angeles County officials, with help from other agencies, have set thousands of feet of concrete barriers, sandbags, silt socks and more to prevent debris from reaching beaches. The LA County Board of Supervisors also recently passed a motion seeking state and federal help to expand beach cleanups, prepare for storm runoff and test ocean water for potential toxins and chemicals, among other things.

Protest planned in Calabasas

9:45 a.m.: A protest is planned at the Calabasas landfill at 10 a.m. addressing the dumping of toxic ash and debris from the Palisades Fire.

"This decision poses a major health risk to residents, as well as to the surrounding environment, and we need your help to raise awareness before it’s too late," protest organizers said.

"The landfill is in close proximity to homes, schools, and parks, putting thousands of people—including children and seniors—at risk of exposure to hazardous chemicals and heavy metals contained in the ash. The long-term effects of this contamination could be devastating, and yet, this plan is moving forward with little transparency or public input."

Bass addresses controversial Ghana trip

9:30 a.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has addressed her trip to Africa during January's deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

"Yeah, absolutely, there is no question about that," Bass told local media when asked directly if the trip was a mistake.

Eaton Fire town hall scheduled

8:20 a.m.: Residents impacted by the Eaton Fire are encouraged to attend a town hall happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Westin in Pasadena.

Officials will discuss investigation updates and provide legal options for homeowners and business owners.

Disaster recovery center hours

7:45 a.m.: The Disaster Recovery Center in Los Angeles will open three hours late Monday at noon, but the center at Altadena will open at 9 a.m. Both centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

Cleanup continues at Duke's Malibu

7 a.m.: Major cleanup work continues at the famed Duke's restaurant in Malibu. The popular seafood restaurant was spared from the fires, but was recently inundated with mud during last week's atmospheric river.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous FOX 11 reports. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed.



