Community leaders urge Newsom to sign Street Vendor Business Protection Act into law



Community leaders are set to gather Wednesday morning to urge California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the Street Vendor Business Protection Act.

What we know:

This comes at a time when some street vendors feel they are being targeted by recent federal immigration enforcement actions.

Organizers say this legislation will protect immigrant entrepreneurs and small business owners across California.

State Senator Maria Elena Durazo will be joining street vendors and other organizations Wednesday morning.

They’re calling on Governor Newsom to sign SB 635, the Street Vendor Business Protection Act, a bill recently passed the legislature.

If signed into law, the legislation aims to protect street vendors' personal data and prevent sensitive information from being used by agencies for immigration enforcement.

State leaders like Senator Durazo say currently local governments can collect information like citizenship status and require fingerprinting. They say this information is automatically shared with federal law enforcement through existing agreements.

What's next:

The press conference, which will include local street vendors, will take place at the Patio of Las Fotos Project along East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at 9 a.m.