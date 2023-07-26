This is the most sleep-deprived state in America: study

Looks like California is topping yet another list - this time, for its lack of shut-eye.

If you consider yourself tired all the time because you aren't sleeping enough, you're apparently not alone.

California is the most sleep-deprived states in the U.S., according to a study conducted by Amerisleep.

Experts used Google keywords to compile a list of 96 terms relating to sleep disorders and how to get to sleep, then analyzed them and calculated the average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents in each state over the last year.

The study found California had an average monthly search volume of 805 per 100,000 residents. Some of the terms California residents searched for the most included "sleep apnea treatment" with 4,556 searches per month on average, and "insomnia treatment" with an average of 1,961 monthly searches.

The second most sleep-deprived state, according to the study, is Maryland, followed by New York, Massachusetts and Nevada.

One state that looked to struggle with "insomnia" is Massachusetts, as the study found that the term was searched an average of 10,131 times each month.

According to the CDC, adults are recommended at least seven hours of sleep nightly.