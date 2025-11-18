California man exonerated after 33 years in prison reaches $19M settlement

The Brief The city of Baldwin Park has approved a $19.1 million settlement in the wrongful conviction case of Daniel Saldana, who spent 33 years in prison. Saldana's 1990 conviction was determined to be wrongful after the case was reopened by the LA District Attorney's office in 2023. The settlement will be funded partially by the city's liability insurance ($9.75 million) and partially by the city's general funds reserves over the next three years.



A man who spent 33 years in prison for a crime he did not commit will receive a $19.1 million settlement from the city of Baldwin Park in connection with his wrongful conviction in 1990.

The backstory:

The settlement is related to the case of Daniel Saldana v. Michael Donovan et al., concerning incidents alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago.

His case was reopened in 2023 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which led to the determination that he was wrongfully convicted.

The city of Baldwin Park was one of several agencies named in the lawsuit.

By the numbers:

The Baldwin Park City Council unanimously approved the settlement in a closed session on November 5.

Total Settlement Amount: $19.1 million

Initial Payment: $16.1 million (to be paid within 60 days)

Remaining Balance: $3 million (to be paid in annual installments over the next three years)

Insurance Coverage: Approximately half, or $9.75 million, will be paid by the city's liability insurance.

City Funds: The remaining amount will be paid from the city's general funds reserves.

What they're saying:

The city of Baldwin Park offered a brief statement expressing hope for Saldana's future.

"The city sincerely hopes Mr. Saldana can now move forward in his new life."

Local perspective:

This settlement resolves all litigation Saldana has against the city.

It is noted that no current employees or agents of the city were involved in the incidents alleged to have occurred over 35 years ago.

The city council's unanimous approval of the settlement ensures the city can begin making payments toward the $19.1 million agreement.