California guaranteed income program: Select individuals to receive $600-$1,200 payments per month

More than $25 million in grant funding will go to seven guaranteed income pilot projects across California, the state's Department of Social Services announced Monday.

The state-funded pilot programs will serve approximately 1,975 individuals across California with monthly payments ranging from $600-$1,200 per month, for a period of 12-18 months, according to the CDSS.

The California Guaranteed Income Pilot Program was established by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to provide grants to eligible entities for the purpose of pilot programs and projects that provide a guaranteed income to participants.

The CDSS prioritized funding pilots that will serve California residents who are pregnant or aging out of extended foster care.

"We are excited to launch these groundbreaking pilot projects throughout California and I want to thank the Governor and Legislature for yet another historic investment in the fight against poverty in California," said CDSS Director Kim Johnson. "These pilots will serve as an important opportunity to assess the impact of an economic intervention during key life transitions, such as the birth of a child or entry into independence after extended foster care."

The CDSS intends to issue funding in the following amounts to these organizations:

Expecting Justice (Heluna Health DBA Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc.): $5 million

Pilot will provide 425 pregnant individuals who are disproportionately impacted by perinatal health disparities with $600-$1,000 per month for 12 months.

Inland Southern California United Way: $5 million

Pilot will provide 500 pregnant individuals and 150 former foster youth with $600 per month for 18 months.

iFoster, Inc.: $4.8 million

Pilot will provide 300 former foster youth with $750 per month for 18 months.

Los Angeles Section National Council of Jewish Women, Inc.: $3.7 million

Pilot will provide 150 pregnant individuals who have diabetes with $1,000 per month for 18 months.

San Francisco Human Services Agency: $3.3 million

Pilot will provide 150 former foster youth with $1,200 per month for 18 months.

McKinleyville Community Collaborative: $2.4 million

Pilot will provide 150 pregnant individuals with $1,000 per month for 18 months.

Ventura County Human Services Agency: $1.5 million

Pilot will provide 150 youth former foster youth with $1,000 per month for 18 months. For additional information and future updates on the pilots, please visit the following CDSS webpage.